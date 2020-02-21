Hugh Jackman Is Among An Outpouring Of Support For Bullied Australian Boy
WARNING: THIS IS PRETTY DISTURBING. BUT SO IMPORTANT BECAUSE BULLYING IS AWFUL. This is absolutely heartbreaking and going viral, getting the attention of celebrities like Hugh Jackman and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.
Quaden Bayles, 9, was born with achondroplasia, a genetic order that results in dwarfism. His mom turned the camera on him in a flood of tears saying he wanted to take his life because he was mocked at school. So many people have seen the clip now that a GoFundMe was set up by someone named Brad Williams. Originally he was shooting for $10,000 to send them to Disneyland but it has surpassed $121,000!! He said, “I’m setting up this GoFundMe to let Quaden know that bullying will not be tolerated, and that he is a wonderful human being who deserves joy,” Williams wrote. “I want to fly Quaden and his mother to America, get them a nice hotel, and bring them to Disneyland.” The extra money is going to go to anti-bullying charities.
Hugh Jackman reached out with a video and so did Jeffrey Dean Morgan…
If you or someone you know is feeling like this, PLEASE REACH OUT FOR HELP at Suicide Prevention Lifeline Website . Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), a free, 24-hour hotline available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress.
- Call for yourself or someone you care about.
- Free and confidential.
- A network of more than 140 crisis centers nationwide.
- Available 24/7
NO KID SHOULD EVER FEEL LIKE THIS. EVER. #BEKIND