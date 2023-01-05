99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Hugh Jackman Escalates His “Feud” With Ryan Reynolds

January 5, 2023 10:50AM EST
The ongoing, long running “feud” between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman brings such joy to our hearts LOL…and now Hugh is firing the latest shots.

Ryan made the Oscars short list in “Best Original Song” for “Good Afternoon” from Spirited. Since Hugh and Ryan are working together again on another Wolverine movie and next Deadpool movie, Hugh contends Ryan will be insufferable with that kind of validation from the Academy. So he’s urging Academy members NOT to vote for him. LOL

To catch you up, here’s the history of their beef…

And Ryan even has a playlist dedicated to Hugh on his YouTube channel…dive in HERE

