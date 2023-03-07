99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Hugh Jackman Eating 8,000 Calories A Day To Bulk Up For “Wolverine”

March 7, 2023 6:33AM EST
Hugh Jackman is sharing with fans what it takes to get in “Wolverine” shape. Ryan Reynolds convinced him to come back to the role for Deadpool 3 after, spoiler alert, the character died in “Logan”.  His meal plan is INSANE. He’s eating six meals a day totaling 8000 calories!

 

 

“Thank you, Chef Mario, for helping me stay healthy and properly fed whilst… Becoming. Wolverine. Again.” Jackman’s meals include black bass (2,000 calories), Patagonia salmon (2,100 calories), two chicken burgers (around 1,000 calories each) and two grass-fed sirloins (1,100 calories each).

