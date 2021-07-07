      Weather Alert

Hugh Jackman Broke The Internet Teasing Wolverine’s Arrival in the Marvel Universe

Jul 7, 2021 @ 6:42am

Dear Hugh Jackman, WHAT ARE YOU TELING US!? Hugh Jackman took to his Instastory to post two different pictures that are leading everyone to believe that Wolverine is about to join the MCU.

First picture was of Hugh and Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, followed by a picture of the Wolverine’s arm. SOMETHING IS UP!

