Hugh Jackman And Wife Split After 27 Years Of Marriage

September 18, 2023 8:31AM EDT
This is sad!

54-year-old Hugh Jackman always called his wife, 67-year-old Deborra-Lee Furness, “My Debs”, throughout their 27-year marriage. Now they’ve released a joint statement saying, ‘Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.’ They share two adult children, 23-year-old son Oscar and 18-year-old daughter Ava. While it may be surprising to us, to their inner circle, it has been a long time coming. They met in 1995 on an Australian TV series and got married a year later.

They were last seen together at Wimbledon in July.

