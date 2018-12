FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2015 file photo, Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds poses for a portrait to promote his upcoming film "Woman in Gold" in New York. (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP, File)

If only I would have been invited to this Christmas party!!

Ryan Reynolds was tricked into wearing an ugly sweater to a holiday party.

Reynolds posted a picture on Instagram of him with Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal. While the other guys were in regular clothes, Reynolds was wearing a hideous Christmas sweater complete with a bow.

Reynolds captioned the photo, “These f**king a**holes┬ásaid it was a sweater party.”

The facial expressions are priceless.