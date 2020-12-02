      Weather Alert

Hugh Grant A Part Of A 2020 Mockumentary

Dec 2, 2020 @ 6:34am

Black Mirror creator, Charlie Brooker, is doing a Netflix mockumentary about our epically crap year and Hugh Grant is involved.

Grant was doing an interview about his just-wrapped HBO drama The Undoing and when asked about future projects, he blurted out that he was “doing a thing tomorrow, actually.” He said it was the 2020 mockumentary. He doesn’t know much about it other than “I am a historian who’s being interviewed about the year,” he said. “I’m pretty repellent, actually! And you’ll like my wig.”

