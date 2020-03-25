      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Huge News From Lady Gaga

Mar 25, 2020 @ 10:10am
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Lady Gaga attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Lady Gaga dropped two bits of big news on us.

She is delaying the release of her upcoming album Chromatica. It was due out on April 10th but will be pushed back because of COVID-19.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on

 

Gaga also shared that she was planning a surprise set for Coachella. The festival has been postponed because of corona concerns.

TAGS
Coachella Lady Gaga new album
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE