Huge News From Lady Gaga

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Lady Gaga attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Lady Gaga dropped two bits of big news on us.
She is delaying the release of her upcoming album Chromatica. It was due out on April 10th but will be pushed back because of COVID-19.
Gaga also shared that she was planning a surprise set for Coachella. The festival has been postponed because of corona concerns.