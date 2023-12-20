How To Watch Jack Harlow “No Place Like Home” In Virtual Reality

Immerse yourself in Jack Harlow. Virtually.

Range Media Productions, Jack Harlow, and Media.Monks, in partnership with Meta, are producing an immersive VR concert and behind the scenes virtual reality documentary, Jack Harlow No Place Like Home: A VR Concert.

It looks like you’ll feel like you’re right next to Jack at his show in Lexington.

It premieres on exclusively in Meta Horizon Worlds on Thursday, January 4th at 8:00pm ET.

Grab your VR headset! Attendees can RSVP for the event HERE.