How to Stop Yourself From “Doomscrolling”
It seems impossible, we know!
The act of consuming too much negative news online, aka doomscrolling, is especially prevalent in 2020. COVID-19, social injustice and politics are currently the most common doomscrolling topics. So how do you STOP?
Dr. Jason Moser of Michigan State University says doomscrolling can result in “long-term anxiety” and “uncertainty” (editor’s note: duh). The problem is, scrolling only has short-term benefits … we never find the answer or relief that lasts that long, Dr. Jason Moser, via Yahoo.
Dr. Erika McElroy, a licensed psychologist at Aurora Mental Health Center, recommends these five steps to stop doomscrolling:
- First, figure out how much time you actually spend doomscrolling.
- Next, set a daily limit for how much time you want to allow yourself to scroll through news or social media.
- Don’t doom scroll before bed, as it can put your brain into “fight or flight” mode and cause sleep disruptions.
- Counteract the negative news with positive activities, such as going for a walk or talking with a friend.
- Take breaks from electronics by physically removing them from your environment.
Easier said than done!