How To Make The Booty Sit Up: Megan Thee Stallion Creates Hilarious Voiceover Fitness Video

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for MTV)

Megan Thee Stallion really like Pilates. Well, at least she can see the benefits of it.

She definitely doesn’t think it’s easy and that’s clear in her latest Instagram reel with a hilarious and very explicit voiceover:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

In the video, you’ll hear her say, “you wanna do some lunges because that’s what makes the booty sit up.”

On top of that, she offers some other lighthearted commentary: “Pilates is not for the m*f*ing weak. These little b****** that be doing Pilates, they might kick your head off with one swift kick.”