How To Make The Booty Sit Up: Megan Thee Stallion Creates Hilarious Voiceover Fitness Video
November 15, 2023 11:29AM EST
Megan Thee Stallion really like Pilates. Well, at least she can see the benefits of it.
She definitely doesn’t think it’s easy and that’s clear in her latest Instagram reel with a hilarious and very explicit voiceover:
View this post on Instagram
In the video, you’ll hear her say, “you wanna do some lunges because that’s what makes the booty sit up.”
On top of that, she offers some other lighthearted commentary: “Pilates is not for the m*f*ing weak. These little b****** that be doing Pilates, they might kick your head off with one swift kick.”
