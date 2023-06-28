How To Get Your Merch At The Eras Tour Cincy
If you’re antsy to get your hands on some Eras Tour merch when you’re seeing her in Cincinnati this weekend, HAVE A PLAN. Have you seen those insane lines? You might be in them, so come prepared.
Cincy New Station WLWT5 has some info on when merch lines will open up and where:
The merch trailer opens Thursday on Race Street from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and noon on Friday and Saturday.
Officials said the line can start at 8 a.m. by the Andrew Brady Music Center on Freedom Way.
If you’ll be there Friday, here is the rundown:
- 12-7 p.m., Taygate at The Banks
- 4:30 p.m., Gates to Paycor Stadium open
- 5:10 p.m., Reds vs. Padres at Great American Ball Park
- 6:30 p.m., Taylor Swift Concert begins with first act
- 11:15 p.m., Taylor Swift Concert ends
If you’re going Saturday, this is what you can expect:
- 12-7 p.m., Taygate at The Banks
- 1:40 p.m., Reds vs. Padres at Great American Ball Park
- 4:30 p.m., Gates to Paycor Stadium open
- 6:30 p.m., Greensky Bluegrass Concert at the Brady Music Center
- 6:30 p.m., Taylor Swift Concert begins with first act
- 11:15 p.m., Taylor Swift Concert ends
Here’s a link to the prohibited items at Paycor Stadium.
At the time of this post, the cheapest tickets for the Eras Tour on StubHub are over $1,600 in the back upper corner with a slightly restricted view based on photos (despite verbiage that says “unrestricted view”).