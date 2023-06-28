99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

How To Get Your Merch At The Eras Tour Cincy

June 28, 2023 1:30PM EDT
GLENDALE, AZ – MAY 08: Taylor Swift performs onstage during opening night of her 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour at University of Phoenix Stadium on May 8, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS)

If you’re antsy to get your hands on some Eras Tour merch when you’re seeing her in Cincinnati this weekend, HAVE A PLAN. Have you seen those insane lines? You might be in them, so come prepared.

Cincy New Station WLWT5 has some info on when merch lines will open up and where:

The merch trailer opens Thursday on Race Street from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and noon on Friday and Saturday.

Officials said the line can start at 8 a.m. by the Andrew Brady Music Center on Freedom Way.

If you’ll be there Friday, here is the rundown:

  • 12-7 p.m., Taygate at The Banks
  • 4:30 p.m., Gates to Paycor Stadium open
  • 5:10 p.m., Reds vs. Padres at Great American Ball Park
  • 6:30 p.m., Taylor Swift Concert begins with first act
  • 11:15 p.m., Taylor Swift Concert ends

If you’re going Saturday, this is what you can expect:

  • 12-7 p.m., Taygate at The Banks
  • 1:40 p.m., Reds vs. Padres at Great American Ball Park
  • 4:30 p.m., Gates to Paycor Stadium open
  • 6:30 p.m., Greensky Bluegrass Concert at the Brady Music Center
  • 6:30 p.m., Taylor Swift Concert begins with first act
  • 11:15 p.m., Taylor Swift Concert ends

Here’s a link to the prohibited items at Paycor Stadium.

At the time of this post, the cheapest tickets for the Eras Tour on StubHub are over $1,600 in the back upper corner with a slightly restricted view based on photos (despite verbiage that says “unrestricted view”).

The official online shop is linked here.

