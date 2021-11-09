How To Get Abs Like Dua Lipa

Want to get toned abs like Dua Lipa? The “Levitating” singer showed off all her hard work on Instagram wearing a cropped orange cardigan, neon green bra top with high-waisted pinstriped trousers.
As for how she gets her abs, Dua attributes her workouts which include 15-minute HIIT sessions. She likes getting her day started with a workout either via Zoom or with her best friend, Bunny. Lipa mainly cooks at home and saves sweet treats for days where she can be lazy. “I try and limit it to days when I’m not as busy because if I do eat a doughnut it usually puts me in a food coma!” says Dua.
