How To Enjoy Your PSL Without Being So Basic

If you qualify yourself as a basic b**** then hold on to your Kate Spade purse honey, because this ain’t for you!

Its officially fall because Starbucks released their Pumpkin Spiced Latte; full of pumpkiny goodness, a lot of sugar, and of course whipped cream!

 

If you don’t want to be “that girl” here are a few ways to enjoy your PSL with less calories and less basicness:

  • Order a Short PSL instead of a Grande: saves 170 calories
  • Order a Tall PSL instead of a Grande: saves 80 calories
  • Order with almond milk: saves 80 calories
  • Skip the whipped cream: saves 70 calories
  • Order with nonfat milk: saves 50 calories
  • Order with coconut milk: saves 40 calories

Just trying to help you out before you try on that sexy halloween costume and you can’t zip it up!

 

