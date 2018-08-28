How To Enjoy Your PSL Without Being So Basic

If you qualify yourself as a basic b**** then hold on to your Kate Spade purse honey, because this ain’t for you!
Its officially fall because Starbucks released their Pumpkin Spiced Latte; full of pumpkiny goodness, a lot of sugar, and of course whipped cream!
When you go to Starbucks and have to say “Uhh yeah, my girlfriend wants a #PumpkinSpiceLatte I think?” Knowing damn well it’s for you and you’ve been waiting all summer for it to be released.
— Jesse Paulton (@Jesse_Jr33) August 28, 2018
It’s 90 degrees out, but I bet somebody will be wearing Uggs drinking #PumpkinSpiceLatte today.
— Matt Dalakas (@mdalakas) August 28, 2018
I’m trying to drink less coffee. But then I read that #PumpkinSpiceLatte is back tomorrow so… pic.twitter.com/OX6H6ioXN4
— Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) August 28, 2018
If you don’t want to be “that girl” here are a few ways to enjoy your PSL with less calories and less basicness:
- Order a Short PSL instead of a Grande: saves 170 calories
- Order a Tall PSL instead of a Grande: saves 80 calories
- Order with almond milk: saves 80 calories
- Skip the whipped cream: saves 70 calories
- Order with nonfat milk: saves 50 calories
- Order with coconut milk: saves 40 calories
Just trying to help you out before you try on that sexy halloween costume and you can’t zip it up!