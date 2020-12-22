How to Dog-Proof Your Christmas Tree
Although holiday trees are beautiful to look at, they can pose a number risks for our canine companions.
Here are eight essential tips from the home and garden experts at GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk to help you keep your tree safe and dog-proof this holiday season.
- Invest in a high quality, heavy stand in order to keep your tree anchored to the ground and less likely to tip over.
- Opt for a fake tree, as the needles from real trees can be sharp and get stuck in your dog’s feet.
- Leave your tree undecorated for the first few days so that your dog can familiarize themself with it without any risk of broken ornaments.
- Put a tin foil or marble-filled can “alarm” on your tree’s bottom branches in order to alert you of any unsupervised tree meddling.
- Protect your dog from potential accidents by putting fragile ornaments on higher branches.
- Prevent any wire tangling or chewing by securing all cords and leaving the bottom few branches light-free.
- Don’t tempt your dog with edible decorations, especially ones that are potentially toxic.
- Don’t leave presents unattended under the tree to prevent your dog from getting curious and chewing anything up.
So good luck with that, right?