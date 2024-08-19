How To Be A VIP At The Kentucky State Fair
August 19, 2024 1:05PM EDT
Source: YouTube
If you want to shell out $55 a ticket for Thrillville rides ($20 more than a regular wristband), you can have the Kissel Entertainment VIP experience at the Kentucky State Fair. What does that come with? A lounge area with misters on the midway and private bathrooms. As a VIP, you can also order any food and have it brought to you. Plus, you get a Fast Pass to skip to the front of the line on rides!
Fair admission is $10.
