99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

How To Be A VIP At The Kentucky State Fair

August 19, 2024 1:05PM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

If you want to shell out $55 a ticket for Thrillville rides ($20 more than a regular wristband), you can have the Kissel Entertainment VIP experience at the Kentucky State Fair. What does that come with? A lounge area with misters on the midway and private bathrooms. As a VIP, you can also order any food and have it brought to you. Plus, you get a Fast Pass to skip to the front of the line on rides!

Fair admission is $10.

Find out more HERE!

More about:
Kentucky State Fair
Midway
rides
Thrillville
tickets
VIP

POPULAR POSTS

1

High School Coach Breaks Three-Pointer Guinness World Record
2

Teen Babysitter Saves Neighbors From House Fire
3

High School Sweethearts Find Their Way Back To Each After 63 Years Apart
4

JCPS Parents Say The First Day Was Smoother Than Last Year
5

The "Poltergeist" House Is For Sale

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE