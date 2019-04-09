So this 27-year-old single bodybuilder just became the How-Not-To-Tinder poster child for his suuuuuuper offensive and ridiculous “rules” to date him.

Single bodybuilder sparks outrage with his controversial Tinder bio https://t.co/7pIUnwaJrv pic.twitter.com/ghhVwbVy65 — LADbible (@ladbible) April 9, 2019

Someone named Zoe put him him on blast by posting it and we thank her for that. The picture showed the guy in just his underwear with his pants around his ankles. We’ll call that mistake #1 because…ew.

Our loverboy has specific requirements: “I have 3 rules… Rule 1, I don’t want to be step dad so no kids unless u have just one, I want my OWN thanks.” Rule #2, if you date black boys or think about it don’t even text me. Rule 3, I don’t want a time waster or someone who is a bum .. go make your own money u lazy f***s.”

One person commented, “I’m going to screen shot this for when my relatives ask me why I’m still single.”

