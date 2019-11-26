      Weather Alert

How Many Of You Are Sick Of Thanksgiving Food?

Nov 26, 2019 @ 4:27am

1 in 4?

This may be hard to believe, but according to a recent survey 1 in 4 Americans are tired of traditional Thanksgiving food.  What the heck do you want then?

The survey of 2000 people was conducted by Hardee’s and it also found that 45% of the people surveyed have found different dishes to spice up Thanksgiving dinner with non-traditional foods.  Those that took the survey also listed turkey as the most underrated Thanksgiving food along with cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes, green beans, and yes, even mac and cheese.

Plus, here’s another mind-boggling fact, people that took the survey would rather go to a restaurant for Thanksgiving dinner because they’re tired of having to clean the kitchen.

