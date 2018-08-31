How I Am Just Discovering These Harry Potter Candles and More

Got a sweet tooth for Harry Potter? Our Honeydukes collection will satisfy all your cravings! 🍭 Prices from £3/€3.50 (Available in: 🇬🇧🇮🇪🇪🇸🇮🇹🇵🇹🇩🇪🇳🇱🇫🇷🇦🇹🇧🇪) #Primark #HarryPotter

A post shared by Primark (@primark) on Jul 9, 2018 at 12:02pm PDT