How Hallmark Channel Pulled Off Kissing Scenes For Their Christmas Movies During COVID
You’re probably already full-ssteam into Lifetime and Hallmark holiday movies, because #romance. It’s what we NEED right now. But they had to shoot these in the middle of a pandemic! So how did they safely shoot these steamy scenes?
In a new series of interviews with TheWrap, Lifetime‘s Amy Winter said:
“Everybody was incredibly concerned about, as we were figuring it out, making sure that we were following the best possible guidelines to keep people safe,” she shared. “We all sat down, even before we got started, saying, how is anybody even going to kiss in these movies, given the circumstances?”
Amy added that the “greatest, oddest solution I’ve seen so far is people kissing through plexiglass that can be removed in post, which is absolutely phenomenal.”
One movie in particular, called Christmas Ever After, used the plexiglass between stars Ali Stroker and Daniel di Tomasso. In addition to the plexiglass, the actors and crew also wore a face mask and shield when they were on set.
MORE HERE