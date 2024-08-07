How Flava Flav Became The Women’s Water Polo Sponsor And Hype Man

Source: YouTube

Yes, Snoop Dogg has been the “Ambassador of Happy” at the Paris Olympics, but another rapper has been a fixture with Team USA…Flava Flav. He sponsored the women’s water polo team after commenting on team captain Maggie Steffens’s social media.

He promised to work with the team for five years, giving them funds and “unlimited hype”!

They are looking to make Olympic history with a 4th gold medal in Paris!