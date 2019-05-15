How Do You Feel About MGK’s Version of This Billie Eilish Song?

INDIO, CA - APRIL 13: Billie Eilish performs at Outdoor Theatre during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

MGK dropped a cover of a Billie Eilish song yesterday and we’re not sure how to feel about it. So, give us your thoughts!

My first exposure to Billie Eilish was her song “Ocean Eyes“. I was driving for Uber and one of my riders pulled it up on Spotify. I was immediately impressed by her voice. The whole essence of this song captured me. It’s a gentle melody with lyrics telling the story of a relationship built loosely around someone’s haunting, blue eyes.

Yesterday, Machine Gun Kelly dropped a cover of Ocean Eyes. The accompanying artwork for the video was created by his tattoo artist. It’s more of a rock take on the song with MGK’s signature rap style infused. Check it out.

What Do You Think of MGK's Cover of "Ocean Eyes"

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Does Taylor Swift Wash Her Legs in the Shower? Red Lobster Giving Away Fanny Packs Kylie Jenner Gearing Up to Launch Her Own Baby Line Burger King Will Ease Your Traffic Pain Ariana Grande Sued For Posting Photos of Herself on Instagram Vans Debuts Harry Potter Sneaker Collaboration Collection
Comments