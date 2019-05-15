How Do You Feel About MGK’s Version of This Billie Eilish Song?

INDIO, CA - APRIL 13: Billie Eilish performs at Outdoor Theatre during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

MGK dropped a cover of a Billie Eilish song yesterday and we’re not sure how to feel about it. So, give us your thoughts!

My first exposure to Billie Eilish was her song “Ocean Eyes“. I was driving for Uber and one of my riders pulled it up on Spotify. I was immediately impressed by her voice. The whole essence of this song captured me. It’s a gentle melody with lyrics telling the story of a relationship built loosely around someone’s haunting, blue eyes.

Yesterday, Machine Gun Kelly dropped a cover of Ocean Eyes. The accompanying artwork for the video was created by his tattoo artist. It’s more of a rock take on the song with MGK’s signature rap style infused. Check it out.

What Do You Think of MGK's Cover of "Ocean Eyes" I Love It!

Eh, It's OK

Not a Fan

Delete This Garbage View Results