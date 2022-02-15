How Celebrities Celebrated Valentine’s Day

Ben Affleck gifted Jennifer Lopez a romantic video montage of their journey together set to her new song “On My Way” for Valentine’s Day. “Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, it’s unexpected twists and turns, and that when it’s real, it actually can last forever,” Lopez wrote in her newsletter. “This seriously melted my heart.”
Cardi B received not one but six Chanel purses from her husband, Offset, for Valentine’s Day. He posted her reaction to his Instagram Story.
.@OffsetYRN surprised @iamcardib with a #ValentinesDay extravaganza. 🌹🛍 https://t.co/pD1qTvxcTx
— POPSUGAR (@POPSUGAR) February 15, 2022
Inside their mansion, he laid out even more roses, rose petals and intricate flower displays as well as a massive spread of food.
Kanye West continued his public campaign to win Kim Kardashian back by delivering a truckload of flowers to her. He captioned a now-deleted Instagram post with “MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR,” showing a black truck with its bed spilling over with flowers. (He and Julia Fox have ended their open relationship.)
The same words were written along the side of the truck. Since then, he’s scrubbed his account leaving only two posts. One pleading for God to bring his family back together and one promoting Donda 2.