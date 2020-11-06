How ‘Bachelorette’ Clare’s Season Ended….And The NEW ‘Bachelorette’
So if you haven’t seen it yet and DON’T WANT SPOILERS…READ NO FURTHER. JUST WALK AWAY RIGHT NOW. If not, read on for all the tea!
“Bachelorette” Clare Crawley’s quick season came to an end the way the rumors said it would…she broke up with all of the guys for Dale. Like…she broke up with ALL of them in one room.
So was Dale ready for all of that? Yep. They got Neil Lane on the horn ASAP, got the bling, and Dale dropped to a knee. Happily. Ever. After.
Plot twist…what about her exes? Have no fear…Tayshia Adams is here!
But we’ll have to wait until next week to see if the guys can turn off their budding feelings for Clare and set their sights on Tayshia. Most. Dramatic. Season. EVER.