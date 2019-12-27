      Weather Alert

How About Micro-Resolutions For 2020?

Dec 27, 2019 @ 1:54pm

Making resolutions for the New Year rarely works. Trying to commit to something huge to accomplish can come crashing down in a hurry.

David Allan’s The Wisdom Project suggests that you plan micro-resolutions. These are monthly goals that you can realistically hit.

You can plan to do something for 4 weeks. Hopefully, that good habit maintains for a longer period. Once you start one, you can move on to something else that will help to improve your life.

Allan says shorter goals are easier to focus on a achieve. How do you pick your micro-resolutions? Think of 12 habits or indulgences you’d like to curb. Act on improving these things one at a time, one month at a time.

