How A Tiny Canadian Town Offered A Helping Hand on 9/11

This is the story of how a tiny Canadian town offered a helping hand on the darkest day in the United States’ history and it’s truly amazing.

You may have never heard of the small town of Gander, Newfoundland. However, 6759 passengers, 11 dogs, 9 cats, and a pair of endangered Bonobos called Gander home for a short time on September 11th, 2001.

In the wake of the attacks, planes were either grounded or diverted to nearby airports and ordered to land immediately. Such was the case for a plan flying from Paris and bound for Dallas. US airspace was all but closed off on Tuesday September 11th, so American Airlines pilot Beverley Bass had to find a place to land her plane. Gander Newfoundland was that place. Beverly’s was only one of 38 other planes that had been ordered to land in Gander on that day.

You see, Gander is a former WWII military base and the only airport in the vicinity that could house planes, crew and passengers.

In the ensuing days, the people of Gander not only welcomed passengers into their town. But offered them food, accommodations and even medications that they needed but may have run out of. The story of Gander, Newfoundland is truly one of heroism and selflessness under the most dire of circumstances. Should you have the time, I strongly suggest you read this story.

