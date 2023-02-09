99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

How A 78-Year-Old Harry Styles Superfan Ended Up Giving Him His Grammy On Stage

February 9, 2023 7:00AM EST
She’s 78 and sassy! Reina LaFantaisie went viral when her granddaughter posted a TikTok of LaFantaisie going on and on about whey she’s Harry Styles’ number one fan! Harry sent her a bunch of merch to say thanks for being his #1 fan!

BTW…his backup dancers are responding to criticism of Harry’s performance explaining the stage was rotating in reverse from how they rehearsed it for a week!  So they did their best to do the routine backwards without falling off!

