Hoverbikes are Here…But Are Honestly Terrifying!!!

What hovers, goes 60 miles per hour, are helllla expensive and does not require a license to drive? You guessed it! Hoverbikes!!!!

The fact that these can go up to 60 miles per hour and you don’t need a license is CONCERNING. Did we forget to mention that they weigh 250 pounds and can fly up to the “safe altitude” of 16 feet high? These must be meant for people under the age of 16 to drive then right?

As a parent, if you can get passed the fact that they are unsafe for a kid to be driving (or flying), your wallet might not be okay with the price of them! The Hoversurf S3 will go on sale in the first half of next year and will cost $150,000. OUCH MY WALLET!

P.S.- No license is needed to fly it because of the its “low weight” and “low speed” that exempt it from FAA regulations!