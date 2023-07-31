Houston Police Release Astroworld Tragedy Report

Source: YouTube

Travis Scott’s attorneys don’t think it’s a coincidence that Houston Police released a 1200-page report about the Astroworld tragedy back in November 2021 that left 10 dead and hundreds injured on the day his new album drops.

The report contains 911 calls, police interviews and text messages describing the chaos. A security worker said two of Scott’s security team failed to relay instructions to Scott to stop the show. Detective Michael Barrow recounts: “Just to be clear, this was not a crowd stampede. This was not a stage rush. This was not a crowd surge. This was a slow compaction…resulting in collapse in the crowd.”