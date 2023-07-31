99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Houston Police Release Astroworld Tragedy Report

July 31, 2023 7:33AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Travis Scott’s attorneys don’t think it’s a coincidence that Houston Police released a 1200-page report about the Astroworld tragedy back in November 2021 that left 10 dead and hundreds injured on the day his new album drops.

The report contains 911 calls, police interviews and text messages describing the chaos. A security worker said two of Scott’s security team failed to relay instructions to Scott to stop the show. Detective Michael Barrow recounts: “Just to be clear, this was not a crowd stampede. This was not a stage rush. This was not a crowd surge. This was a slow compaction…resulting in collapse in the crowd.”

More about:
Album
astroworld
Houston Police
report
tragedy
Travis Scott

POPULAR POSTS

1

ABC's "Golden Bachelor" Is From Indiana
2

Netflix Drops It's $9.99 Plan
3

Alicia Keys Chatted With Ben & Kelly
4

Paul Rudd Appears In Fan's Music Video After Meeting At The Eras Tour
5

Adult Bouncy Houses Are A New Party Trend

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE