Now this is creative! A dad in Iowa took the Halloween decor to the next level replacing their front door with a Monst-door! A high-def TV is used for the eyes and broomsticks for the arms that spring to life from lower panels! Greg Dietzenbach explains how he made it HERE!

Iowa Dad Behind Viral Halloween Costumes Creates The MonstDOOR https://t.co/evWOWYkM9q — People (@people) October 26, 2022