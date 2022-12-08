House Approves Bill To Guarantee Same-Sex And Interracial Marriage Rights

Large rainbow flag proudly waving against the blue sunny skies

The House approved legislation protecting same-sex and interracial marriage on Thursday (12/8).

The Respect for Marriage Act requires all states to recognize these marriages regardless of “sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin.” This legislation passed 258-169.

Per ABC7 in Chicago,

In debate ahead of the vote, several gay members of Congress talked about what it would mean for them and their families. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., said he was set to marry “the love of my life” next year and that it is “unthinkable” that his marriage might not be recognized in some states.

While many Republicans opposed same-sex marriage a decade ago, more than two-thirds have shown public support for them now.

President Biden is expected to quickly sign the measure.