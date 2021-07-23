Hottest Olympic Athletes Competing In Tokyo

The New York Post decided you needed to know the hottest athletes competing in Tokyo, so they did the hard work of sifting through them all!
Meet the strongest and sexiest athletes at the Tokyo Olympics https://t.co/laTLGRObVB pic.twitter.com/UFvguVwLyN
— New York Post (@nypost) July 23, 2021
Meet the strongest and sexiest athletes at the Tokyo Olympics https://t.co/laTLGRObVB pic.twitter.com/UFvguVwLyN
— New York Post (@nypost) July 23, 2021
Caeleb Dressel, 24, is the US swim team’s 6-foot-3 captain competing in his second-ever Olympics this summer. He’s been called “the best male athlete since Phelps.”
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by ᗩlica Ѕchmidt (@alicasmd)
A post shared by ᗩlica Ѕchmidt (@alicasmd)
22-year-old German hurdler Alicia Schmidt was called the “world’s sexiest athlete” by numerous media outlets. She will be competing in the women’s 4×400 relay and the Games’ first-ever 4×400 mixed relay.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13)
A post shared by Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13)
Soccer player Alex Morgan has been considered one of the world’s most beautiful athletes since she turned pro in 2011 at age 22. That year, the mouthwatering University of California, Berkeley grad famously appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue wearing nothing but bikini-inspired body paint.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Maxwell Bruce Irving (@maxbirving)
A post shared by Maxwell Bruce Irving (@maxbirving)
26 year-old attacker Max Irving plays for the US Men’s Water Polo team and was a three-time All-American at UCLA.
CLICK HERE TO SEE THE REST! The Olympics run through Sunday, Aug. 8, on NBC!