Hot Turkey Tips This Thanksgiving

Here are some quick tips plus a warning if you’re in charge of the turkey this holiday!

Tip #1

If you’re last-minute-stressing over the turkey, CNN says the general calculation is having about 1.5 pounds of turkey per person. And if you’re thawing a turkey in the sink, plan on 2 to 3 hours for every 5 pounds of frozen turkey. In other words, for a 20-pound turkey, you’ll need 8 to 12 hours.

Tip #2

Butterball put out a “Thanksgiving Outlook Report” and they say the average size of celebration this year is expected to be NINE people, back to pre-pandemic levels. And 82% of the gatherings will have turkey. So plan accordingly!

Tip #3

Food safety experts say some other common turkey mistakes include: Allowing turkey juices to leak into your fridge, or onto the counter, stuffing the turkey BEFORE you cook it, not rotating the turkey, and not using a meat thermometer. Also: WASH your hands, but DON’T WASH the turkey.

Tip #4 & A Warning

If you’re FRYING your turkey, make sure you thaw it first to avoid turning a Butterball into a FIREBALL. The Consumer Product Safety Commission’s no-nonsense frozen turkey PSA from last year is going viral again. They say you should also make sure to fry the turkey outside . . . far away from your home.

Happy cooking!