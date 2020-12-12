Hot Tips For Wrapping Presents
If you’re tired of giving people lumpy, less-than-perfectly-wrapped presents… then we got you fam.
Here are 5 simple tips from Lauren Decker, owner of The Curated NY to boost your wrapping game!
- Choose busier patterns – Mixed patterns hide a lot of messy wrapping work if you don’t have the time or patience to make it look seamless.
- Get professional cutting tools or at least sharp scissors – Having the proper tools will make cutting straight lines a breeze.
- Use double-sided tape – Invisible seams are possible by taping the side of the paper to the very edge of the present, then wrapping around [the gift]. Use double-stick tape to keep
it in place.
- Add toppers to your gifts – Not only does it spruce up the gift and makes it seem more professional, but it also detracts from any wrapping mishaps.
- Use lots of tissue paper – Tissue paper adds a professional touch and makes the process of unwrapping longer, which is half the fun!
Now you’re ready to go!