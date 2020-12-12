      Weather Alert

Hot Tips For Wrapping Presents

Dec 12, 2020 @ 7:36am

If you’re tired of giving people lumpy, less-than-perfectly-wrapped presents… then we got you fam.

Here are 5 simple tips from Lauren Decker, owner of The Curated NY to boost your wrapping game!

  1. Choose busier patterns – Mixed patterns hide a lot of messy wrapping work if you don’t have the time or patience to make it look seamless.
  2. Get professional cutting tools or at least sharp scissors – Having the proper tools will make cutting straight lines a breeze.
  3. Use double-sided tape – Invisible seams are possible by taping the side of the paper to the very edge of the present, then wrapping around [the gift]. Use double-stick tape to keep
    it in place.
  4. Add toppers to your gifts – Not only does it spruce up the gift and makes it seem more professional, but it also detracts from any wrapping mishaps.
  5. Use lots of tissue paper – Tissue paper adds a professional touch and makes the process of unwrapping longer, which is half the fun!

Now you’re ready to go!

TAGS
Christmas presents wrapping
