Hot Meal Locations in Jefferson and Floyd County for Kids and Adults

Mar 16, 2020 @ 6:22am

Students and families of Jefferson County Public Schools will be able to pick up both breakfast and lunches while schools are closed through April 6.

During this time, JCPS will be setting up 45 sites where students will be able to pick up both meals during the closure.

The district is operating 35 sites at school locations and eight mobile sites Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Breakfast and lunch will be provided for each child present, regardless of the time they arrive.

