Hot Llama Guy

October 6, 2022 6:01AM EDT
Hot Llama Guy.  Yes…there seems to be a theme developing…but we think our audience will appreciate this content. 

 

Lee Asher runs Asher House animal sanctuary and he rescued Franky the Llama before he was put up for auction, and he documented his journey to earn Franky’s trust and be his best bud.  The key was to play hard to get! And they are BOTH adorable. Also, The Dodo knew what they were doing when they chose THAT video thumbnail picture. 

 

#FeelGood

