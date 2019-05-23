Hospital Janitor Graduates To Be A Nurse At The Same Hospital He Once Cleaned

After Frank Baez moved from the Dominican Republic to New York City with his mother at the age of 15, he stepped up to help his family financially, becoming a janitor at New York University’s Langone Tisch Hospital. Watching the nurses with patients as he cleaned hospital rooms inspired him to become a nurse himself, he told Good Morning America.

On Monday, 29-year-old Baez graduated from the same university where he once spent his days cleaning — and now he plans to be a critical care nurse in an intensive care unit. “I could barely speak English at the time when I started working at NYU,” Baez told the news outlet. “Now I reflect on it and I feel very proud of how much I accomplished.”

 

