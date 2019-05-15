Horseshoe Southern Indiana Unveiled as Caesars Southern Indiana!

A NEW EMPIRE RISES AS CAESARS SOUTHERN INDIANA IS UNVEILED THIS MORNING!!

Live, Dine and Play like a Caesar beginning December 2019!

With completely new gaming facilities, increased amenities and new restaurant offerings on the way, Caesars Southern Indiana will elevate the entertainment experience to a new level for the Kentuckiana region.

The $85 million project creates a 100,000-square-foot integrated gaming and entertainment facility. The new project will allow Caesars to combine dining, retail, entertainment and all your favorite slot machines, table games, and poker in one space.

The new casino will feature new, modern amenities including: