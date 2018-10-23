Horror Movie Villains Are Your New Favorite Boy Band

Horror movie villains are showing off some mad singing and dancing skills in what will surely be your favorite Halloween song this year!

Freddie Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers, Leatherface and Ghostface appear like you’ve never seen them before in a video posted to youtube a couple days ago. A video that will surely take the edge off of their personas but earn them a place in our hearts forever. Horror movie villains have more talent that we originally gave them credit for. It seems cutting, slashing, strangling and otherwise terrorizing teen-aged babysitters only scratches the surface of their skill set.

Move over Backstreet Boys, these are the Slashstreet Boys!