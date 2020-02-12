      Weather Alert

Hooters Will Give You Free Wings This Valentine’s Day Under One Condition

Feb 12, 2020 @ 10:51am

Single this Valentine’s Day? You know what would lessen the pain of a breakup? Free food.

Hooters will give heart-broken guests 10 boneless wings on the house this Friday if you bring a photo of an ex to be shredded.

 

Already tossed the prints? That’s ok too. Hooters will allow you to “digitally shred” the pic, which will earn a redeemable voucher to use at the restaurant.

If you do go the online route, the website offers a shot at a premium Bumble subscription, “because it’s time you got yourself an upgrade”.

TAGS
Hooters picture Valentine's Day
