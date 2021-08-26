      Weather Alert

Honey Boo Boo Goes Glam For Teen Vogue

Aug 26, 2021 @ 10:20am

 She’ll be 16 years old on Saturday, and she just did a feature, along with a photo shoot, for “Teen Vogue“.  Oh, and she’s not Honey Boo Boo anymore. She says, “My mama did not name me Honey Boo Boo.  My name is Alana.” 

Her full name is Alana Frances Thompson, and sadly, her reality show fame has made it difficult to connect with people at school.  “To be honest, I do not have many friends.  At all.  I don’t trust nobody really, so I don’t have friends.” Alana has had a lot to deal with thanks to her mother’s substance abuse issues, but she seems to have weathered the storm.  “When my mama got real bad with her [drug use], I didn’t know where I was going to end up.  I’m proud of myself for how far I’ve come.”

TAGS
Alana Thompson glam Honey Boo Boo Teen Vogue Toddler and Tiara
POPULAR POSTS
The Baby From Nirvana's "Nevermind" Album Cover Is Suing
Britney Spears' Housekeeper Called The Police On Her
Mike Richards Steps Down As 'Jeopardy' Host
Racing Louisville Wins Inaugural Women's Cup
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Trailer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On