Honey Boo Boo Goes Glam For Teen Vogue

She’ll be 16 years old on Saturday, and she just did a feature, along with a photo shoot, for “Teen Vogue“. Oh, and she’s not Honey Boo Boo anymore. She says, “My mama did not name me Honey Boo Boo. My name is Alana.”
Her full name is Alana Frances Thompson, and sadly, her reality show fame has made it difficult to connect with people at school. “To be honest, I do not have many friends. At all. I don’t trust nobody really, so I don’t have friends.” Alana has had a lot to deal with thanks to her mother’s substance abuse issues, but she seems to have weathered the storm. “When my mama got real bad with her [drug use], I didn’t know where I was going to end up. I’m proud of myself for how far I’ve come.”