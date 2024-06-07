Homeless Teen Graduates As Valedictorian

Source: YouTube

It’s been a road of ups and downs for 19-year-old Elijah Hogan, but he’s coming out on top as Valedictorian of his high school in New Orleans. Part of the obstacles he’s had to overcome included living in a homeless shelter.

Elijah’s mom passed away when he was 8 and for the last year and a half, he’s been a resident at a shelter for homeless youth called Covenant House. He graduated with a 3.89 GPA and will attend Xavier University.