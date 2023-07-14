Hollywood Shuts Down In Historic Joint Strike

Source: YouTube

Actors union, SAG-AFTRA, voted Thursday to join screenwriters in the first joint strike in more than six decades. That move basically is shutting down Hollywood by immediately shutting down filming on projects around the world. The union wasn’t getting what they and and contract talks broke off with the Alliance Of Motion Picture & Television Producers, which represents film and TV employers including Disney, Netflix, Amazon, and more.

That also means many big stars out promoting new projects stopped doing that, too. This marks the first actors strike since 1980, and the first joint strike since Ronald Reagan was head of the actors’ guild in 1960. At issue is pay that actors say has been undercut by inflation and the streaming ecosystem, plus unregulated use of artificial intelligence.