Hollywood Hired A Private Investigator To Search For Stars’ Racist Social Media Posts
Young man's hands holding and touching a smart phone.
Major Hollywood networks have hired famed private investigator Edward Myers to comb through reality star’s social media accounts for content that might lead to accusations of racism.
Networks including CBS, Showtime, MTV, and VHI have hired Myers after having to fire numerous reality stars in the past two weeks because of past inappropriate postings.
Myers describes himself as an “investigation and risk assessment specialist” whose services include ‘surveillance and counter-surveillance’ and ‘intelligence gathering.”
Over recent weeks, television studios have fired some of their leading reality stars for their past use of racial slurs and the like.
Those axed include Hartley Sawyer from “The Flash”, and “Vanderpump Rules” stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute.
MORE HERE