Hollywood A-Listers Are Fighting Over The Rights To Britney Spears’ Memoir

November 14, 2023 10:25AM EST
HOLLYWOOD, CA – APRIL 05: Executive producer Brad Pitt attends the premiere of Amazon Studios’ ‘The Lost City Of Z’ at ArcLight Hollywood on April 5, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Some big names are duking it out hoping to be the one to be able to make a movie or TV series based on Britney Spears’ memoir, The Woman in Me.

Reese Witherspoon, Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, and Shonda Rhimes have all shown interest, but sources tell Page Six that talks are only “beginning to take shape,” and Spears is taking things slow. A source says she is feeling “overwhelmed by the response” to her book and the “media frenzy surrounding it,” so her team is going to “hold off on making any major decisions about where the rights end up until she has time to catch her breath.”

