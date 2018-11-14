Holiday Laser Dome Coming to Waterfront Park

Add this to the Christmas to-do list. A Holiday Laser Dome coming to the base of Big 4 Bridge.
The Holiday Laser Dome will open Nov. 23, Black Friday, beginning at 5:30 p.m. and run through New Year’s Eve.
Guests will stand inside a large dome and watch the display above their heads. Before the show, guests can walk through several Christmas trees and enjoy holiday drinks and snacks.
There will no no lines or wait times since the tickets will be pre-sold online.
Hours for the event will be 5:30-10 p.m. on Thursdays and Sundays and 5:30-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The Holiday Laser Dome runs through Dec. 31.