holiday food hacks

With holiday party season upon us, do you know how long you can leave that charcuterie board out to graze on? Now that it’s holiday party season, do you know how long you can keep your food? Jason Goldstein, a chef and food blogger for Chop Happy, says you have a two-hour window before bacteria starts to grow that could make your guests sick.

Set a timer for an hour and 45 minutes so you can have enough time to put it back in the fridge.