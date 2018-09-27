Hold On Starbucks! Christmas Is Still A Few Months Away!

FILE - This Tuesday, March 14, 2017, file photo show the Starbucks logo on a shop in downtown Pittsburgh. Starbucks Corp. reports earnings, Thursday, July 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Just in time for the 90 day countdown till Christmas, Starbucks has launched its 2018 Holiday Gift Guide.

Which I believe is WAYYYYYYYY TOOOOO SOOOOONNN! (too bad I don’t control the world)

This year’s gift guide is full of gift cards, tumblers, and more for the Starbucks/coffee lover in your life.

Some of the items drawing buzz already are their rose gold cold cups, black sequins cold cups, double wall ceramic tumblers, and their holiday themed gift cards.

image

 

image

 

But honestly I wouldn’t mind a rose gold cold cup in my stocking mom….

 

 

