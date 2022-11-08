Hobby Turns In To “Kindness Empire”

Brian Schwartz started mowing lawns for neighbors in northern New Jersey during the pandemic to pass the time and help out. He couldn’t go to the gym so it was a good workout…and it was therapeutic. He ended up really falling in love with it. It grew to helping out the elderly and veterans. So he started a website called iWantToMowYourLawn.com.

He started hearing from volunteers who had their own equipment and wanted to help. Many were people who were furloughed, and they started branching out to cover more areas. Then volunteers from across the country reached out after his story went viral…so they started offering tree and branch removal services. Donations started pouring in for operating costs from individuals and companies as they grew to 263 volunteers across 41 states!