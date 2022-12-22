H&M Scraps Justin Bieber Collection After Calling it ‘Trash’

H&M has removed a Justin Bieber-inspired clothing and accessories collection after it was branded “trash” by the singer. Justin said he had not approved the collection, which included T-shirts, jumpers, tote bags and phone accessories featuring his image.

Posting on his Instagram Story, he urged people not to buy the items, which he said were being sold without his permission. “The H&M Merch they made out of me is trash and I didn’t approve it,” he wrote on Tuesday. “Don’t buy it.” The company insisted that proper procedures were followed, but have now pulled the line. “As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures,” a spokesperson for the fashion retailer said. “But out of respect for the collaboration and Justin Bieber we have removed the garments from our stores and online.”

The Justin Bieber / H&M drop beef is publicity rights 101. If it’s true that Bieber did not grant H&M a license to use his image, then he has an easy case against H&M. pic.twitter.com/80t8XULMD3 — Rob Freund (@RobertFreundLaw) December 19, 2022

Justin Bieber is currently on a break from recording and touring after he revealed he was suffering from facial paralysis due to a diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome.